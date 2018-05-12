Ukraine, Sri Lanka to create intergovernmental commission

Ukraine and Sri Lanka will sign an agreement on the establishment of a joint intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, Kyiv Post reported.

The corresponding decision was made at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in Kyiv on May 10.

The draft agreement establishes the procedure for the establishment and functioning of such a commission, its authorities, the frequency of meetings and the legal status of the decisions it takes.

As reported, in late March, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko approved the composition of the delegation to participate in the negotiations with Sri Lanka on the harmonization of the draft interstate agreement on the promotion and mutual protection of investments. (Colombo Gazette)