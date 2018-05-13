Ayatollah Ali Khamenei tells Sri Lanka need unity in Asia

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, told visiting Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Sunday that Asian countries should enhance cooperation in a bid to boost their strength, The Tehran Times reported.

“Asian countries must further cooperate and work with each other, because such cooperation will make them strong,” Ayatollah Khamenei said, according to Press TV.

The leader said the current level of bilateral trade ties are “much lower” than the potential capacities.

He went on to say that Iran’s scientific and technological progresses would provide an appropriate ground for expansion of cooperation between the two Asian states.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to improve friendship and cooperation with your government and country,” Ayatollah Khamenei remarked.

The leader also said it is necessary to implement the memoranda of understanding (MOUs) signed between the two countries to strengthen ties.

On Sunday, Iran and Sri Lanka signed four MOUs and one document to develop cooperation in various fields. They were signed at the presence of Rouhani and Sirisena.

The Sri Lankan President called Iran among the advanced countries in technical, scientific and academic areas and expressed hope that his country would benefit from Iran’s achievements. (Colombo Gazette)