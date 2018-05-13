KIU offers degree programs, diploma and certificate courses in Ayurveda, Acupuncture and Kaatsu

The huge, impressive, monumental, Japanese-style building with three red letters KIU (www.kiu.lk) at the top standing for Kaatsu International for Undergraduate studies, located in Malambe is a Higher Education Institute accredited by the Ministry of Higher Education and recognized by the University Grants Commission of Sri Lanka.

It offers several degree programs as well as diploma and certificate courses in Ayurveda, Acupuncture and Kaatsu at reasonable prices and with government interest-free loan schemes.

Kaastu is a special method of body training invented in Japan by Prof. Sir Yoshiaki Sato, the Chancellor of KIU. Bachelor of Science Honours Medical Science in KAATSU, Bachelor of Science Honours in Medical Science in Acupuncture, Bachelor of Science Honours in Nursing, Bachelor of Science Honours in Biomedical Science, Bachelor of Science Honours in Psychology, Bachelor of Management Honours in Human Resource, Bachelor of Management Honours in Marketing, Bachelor of Management Honours in Accounting are the other degrees in offer at KIU.

Apart from all the facilities designed to provide education and training to students, there is an acupuncture clinic offering free treatment to anyone not scared of needles. KIU also hosts under its roof the office of Green Cross, Sri Lanka presided by KIU Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Jagath Seneviratne.

In commitment to Green University Concept, KIU has undertaken many environmental projects in Sri Lanka related to water pollution, degradation of natural forests, effect of heavy use of polythene and recycling initiatives. With huge windows, lots of open spaces, natural light and a simple design, KIU has it all that visitors are guaranteed to feel the calming influence of the building. Drop by 249/1, Malabe Road, Thalangama North, Battaramulla (0112741878) and experience it for yourself.