Officials instructed to resolve issues on China funded projects

President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed his officials to resolve issues related to some China funded projects in Sri Lanka.

President Sirisena had told the Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Cheng Xueyuan that Sri Lanka attaches mega-projects being implemented with Chinese assistance, including the Colombo Port City project, the Hambantota Port and the industrial park in Hambantota.

“Instructions have been given to concerned Government departments by the President’s Office to accelerate the resolution of specific issues and make solid progress in the projects,” the Chinese Embassy quoted the President as telling the Ambassador at a meeting.

President Sirisena said that the tremendous assistance provided by China to the economic and social development of Sri Lanka is highly appreciated by the Sri Lankan Government and its people.

Further more, China’s continued support is indispensable for Sri Lanka to realize its future development and make itself a new economic centre of the Indian Ocean Region, President Sirisena has said.

President Sirisena said that his objective is to attract more investment and assistance from China for Sri Lanka’s economic development as well as its people’s livelihood.

Responding to claims of Chinese militarization of the Hambantota Port the President emphasized that China is a sincere friend and always reached out with a helping hand when Sri Lanka faced difficulties.

Talking about the 71st World Health Assembly to be held in Geneva at the end of this month, the President reiterated Sri Lanka’s unswerving support to the One China policy and China’s position concerning the Taiwan issue.

Ambassador Cheng thanked Sri Lanka for its firm support to China on Taiwan, Xizang (Tibet) and other issues concerning its core interests.

The Ambassador said China also resolutely supports Sri Lanka’s national independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and never interferes in the latter’s internal affairs.

He said China is willing to work with Sri Lanka to promote its economic and social development in the spirit of mutual respect, fairness and justice, and win-win cooperation, so as to build a China-Sri Lanka Community of a shared future. (Colombo Gazette)