UK issues travel advice warning of dengue outbreak in Sri Lanka

The British Foreign Office has issued a travel advice warning of a dengue outbreak in Sri Lanka.

The travel advice noted that all regions of Sri Lanka experience outbreaks of the mosquito-borne dengue fever.

“The Epidemiological Unit of the Ministry of Health issued a public message on 1 May 2018. You should take steps to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes,” the travel advice said.

The travel advice further notes “If you need emergency medical assistance during your trip, dial 011 2691111 and ask for an ambulance. You should contact your insurance/medical assistance company promptly if you are referred to a medical facility for treatment. Check the latest country-specific information and advice is published by the National Travel Health Network and Centre (NaTHNaC) on the TravelHealthPro website or from NHS (Scotland) on the fitfortravel website. Useful information and advice about healthcare abroad is also available on the NHS Choices website.”

“Emergency medical treatment isn’t easily available outside main cities, and you may have to be brought to Colombo for treatment. Medical facilities are not always of a standard expected in the UK, particularly outside Colombo. Treatment in private hospitals can be expensive and the options for repatriation to the UK or neighbouring countries in an emergency are limited and very expensive. Make sure you have adequate travel health insurance and accessible funds to cover the cost of any medical treatment abroad and repatriation.” (Colombo Gazette)