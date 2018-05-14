Abans, Apple’s authorized distributor, offers latest Apple range

Abans PLC continues to introduce Apple’s latest innovations to local consumers. Hot on the heels of the progressive iPhone X launch that took place just last year, Abans will soon release the striking iPhone 8 and 8 Plus (PRODUCT) RED, the newest additions to Apple’s breath-taking (PRODUCT) RED series.

By providing an updated Apple range to their loyal customers, Abans is solidifying their status as Apple’s Authorized Distributor and Importer in Sri Lanka. Attained in 2017, this significant milestone was the inevitable culmination of Abans’ ardent efforts in marketing and sales that enabled Apple to become the most popular brand amongst Sri Lankan consumers today.

Abans currently distributes the entire lineup of Apple electronics through their vast island wide network of more than 400 showrooms and 15 Apple-Abans iStores. The range will include the iPhone series namely iPhone 5S, iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X; desktops and laptops such as MacBook Air, MacBook, MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, iMac, iMac Pro, MacPro and MacMini; and Apple accessories particularly the AirPod, Apple TV and many more.

Consumers can further head over to the Abans-Apple Service Centre, Sri Lanka’s most trusted Apple Service Provider, located at Racecourse Colombo, and attain specific services and repairs for any TRC-certified Apple product that has been purchased at Abans and all other authorized resellers in Sri Lanka or any other country. Each technician at the Abans-Apple Service Centre is Apple-accredited and possesses a strong proficiency in conducting the most complex service and repair jobs.

One of the several services offered is display replacements for Apple iPhones. Being the only Apple Service Provider to present this benefit to consumers in Sri Lanka, the Abans-Apple Service Centre efficiently and quickly replaces cracked or damaged iPhone display screens with no added cost to the Apple iPhone user. Abans will also honour international Apple warranties and repair the commodities covered under a valid Apple warranty free-of-charge.

Moreover, genuine Apple products can be purchased at Abans’ trusted Apple partners – Futureworld, BT Options and Tabz by DPJ Holdings. Since these retailers have been certified by Apple as authorized resellers in Sri Lanka, Abans has extended its special promotional facilities to them so that everyone can get the chance to purchase Apple. Individuals will also be given the opportunity to explore a comprehensive assortment of Apple devices and experience free live demonstrations at these Apple-accredited agents.