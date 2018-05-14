Former DIG and former Crimes OIC further remanded in Lasantha case

Former Senior Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Prasanna Nanayakkara and former Mount Lavinia Police Crimes Officer in Charge (OIC) Tissa Sugathapala have been further remanded in the case over the murder of journalist Lasantha Wickremetunga.

Nanayakkara and Sugathapala were today ordered by court to be further remanded till May 25th.

Tissa Sugathapala is accused of concealing and destroying information pertaining to the murder of Lasantha Wickrematunge. (Colombo Gazette)