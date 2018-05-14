Guangxi to host exhibition in Sri Lanka to promote trade

An exhibition is to be staged in Sri Lanka to promote trade between Guangxi, China and Sri Lanka.

The exhibition aims to build a platform to further expand and deepen the economic and trade cooperation and exchanges between China and Sri Lanka, open up new roads for cooperation, explore new business opportunities, and achieve mutual benefits and common development.

The Department of Commerce of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region is to hold the “2018 China Guangxi Products Exhibition （Sri Lanka) and China Guangxi Brands Silk Road Series （Sri Lanka）” at the Sri Lanka Exhibition and Convention Centre in Colombo from 18th to 20th May, 2018, officials said in Colombo on Monday.

The exhibition is being supported by the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce of Sri Lanka, the National Chamber of Commerce of Sri Lanka (NCCSL) and the Federation of Chambers of Commerce & Industry of Sri Lanka (FCCISL).

Entrepreneurs from China and Sri Lanka will be able to make use of the opportunity to conduct face-to-face exchanges and reach agreements.

A variety of jewelry displays, tea shows and other activities will also be held during the exhibition.

There are around 70 booths in the exhibition area and more than 120 exhibitors from China. The exhibition brings together hundreds of best-selling, special, excellent and new products in 5 categories, including building materials and machinery, food and tea, home textile and clothing, daily household handicrafts, and electronic products.

In recent years, the China-Sri Lanka strategic cooperative partnership has entered the best period of historical development, and bilateral trade has maintained sound growth.

According to statistics from China Customs, the bilateral trade volume between China and Sri Lanka was 4.4 billion U.S. dollars in 2017. The all-round development of China-Sri Lanka relations has led to the prosperity of the cooperation between Guangxi and Sri Lanka. The friendly exchanges in various fields continue to deepen.

In 2017, the trade volume between Guangxi and Sri Lanka was 45.73 million U.S. dollars, showing its huge growth potential.

Guangxi is the only province in China that borders ASEAN countries by land and sea and is the only frontier gateway to the open cooperation between China and ASEAN.

Guangxi is one of the most important industrial bases in China’s southwest coast and has the only marine outfall in southwest China.