Indian Army chief pays floral tributes to IPKF at Battaramulla memorial

General Bipin Rawat, the Chief of Army Staff of Indian Army currently in the island on a week-long (13-18 May) goodwill visit at the invitation of his Sri Lankan counterpart, paid floral tributes at the monument in Battaramulla for Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) soldiers killed during the war in Sri Lanka.

At the IPKF memorial premises, Major General Ajith Kariyakarawana, Deputy Chief of Staff received the visiting Indian Army Chief as the troops of the Sri Lanka Corps of Military Police, remained vigil to kick off the proceedings after inviting the day’s chief guest to the special dais.

Amid honours presented by troops of the Sri Lanka Corps of Military Police, General Bipin Rawat walked to the memorial and solemnly placed a floral wreath and saluted his fellow-Indian soldiers who had laid their lives in Sri Lanka’s fight against terrorism.

Sounding of the Last Post in keeping with military traditions and accord of formal respect, signalled the end of the brief memorial service.

The commemorative ceremony was attended by Major General Ajith Kariyakarawana, Deputy Chief of Staff, Defence Advisor of the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka and a host of senior Officers of the Sri Lanka Army. (Colombo Gazette)