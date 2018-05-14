Indian Chief of Army Staff begins seven day visit to Sri Lanka

Indian Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat, arrived in Sri Lanka on Sunday, on a seven-day long official visit at the invitation of his Sri Lankan counterpart, Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake.

Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake together with Mrs Chandrika Senanayake, President of the Army Seva Vanitha Unit (ASVU) were at the airport to extend a warm welcome to the visiting India’s Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat and his spouse, Mrs Madhulika Rawat, the Sri Lankan Army media unit said.

The five-member delegation is comprised of the spouse of General Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat, Major General Prithi Singh, Brigadier Mukesh Aggarwal and Major Anshul Ahlawat.

Major General Anura Sudasinghe, Senior Liaison Officer and Captain Ashok Rao, Defence Adviser at the Indian High Commission and senior military Officers were also at the airport to receive the Indian Chief of the Army Staff.

During his stay in Sri Lanka, the visiting Army Chief is scheduled to call on the the President, Prime Minister, State Minister of Defence, Defence Secretary, Chief of Defence Staff, Tri-forces Commanders and a few others.

He will also attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) cenotaph at Battaramulla. In addition, he is scheduled to visit the Sri Lanka Military Academy at Diyatalawa, Trincomalee and Galle. (Colombo Gazette)