Mahasohon Balakaya leader further remanded over Kandy violence

The leader of the Mahasohon Balakaya, Amith Weerasinghe and several others were today ordered to be further remanded over the violence in Digana, Kandy.

Weerasinghe and 34 others were order by court to be further remanded until May 28th when they were presented before court today.

The suspects were arrested and placed in remand following the violence in Kandy targeting Muslims. (Colombo Gazette)