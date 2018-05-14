Sri Lanka Telecom 2017 revenue up, profits down

Despite boosting group revenue 2.57% to Rs. 75.4 billion in financial year 2017, Sri Lanka Telecom PLC has seen its after-tax profit dip 17.75% to Rs. 3.94 billion. At company level, the after tax profit was down 17.22% to Rs. 1.428 billion.

There was a sharp dip of 77.89% of the company’s operating profit to Rs. 258 million in the year under review from Rs. 1.17 billion a year earlier, the company’s recently released annual report reveals.

The report attributed the decline in profitability to higher depreciation charges saying that this was higher by a billion rupees over the previous year due to high capital expenditure incurred in the last three years to build capacity and investment in new products.

It said that SLT Mobitel posted an after-tax profit of Rs. 3.3 billion in the year under review, down from Rs. 4.1 billion a year earlier.

SLT’s two main shareholders are the Government of Sri Lanka with 49.50% of the company’s equity held through the Secretary to the Treasury and Global Telecommunications Holdings (GTH) NV with 44.98%.

Additionally EPF owns 1.40%, Ceybank Unit Trust 1.02%, Sri Lanka Insurance Corp. Life Fund 0.98%, National Savings Bank 0.73%, ETF 0.16% SLIC General Fund 0.11%.

There are 12,247 shareholders in the register with the vast majority owning (9,677) owning up to 1,000 shares each.

The company had earnings per share of Rs. 2.18 during the year, down from the previous year’s Rs. 2.65 and net assets per share of Rs. 39.56, up from Rs. 38.05 the previous year.

The SLT share closed the year at Rs. 28.50 with a high of Rs. 36.70 and a low of Rs. 27. This compared to a trading range of Rs. 46.40 to Rs.31.20 closing at Rs. Rs. 36 the previous year.

The company is maintaining a dividend level of 89 cents per share, the same as the previous year.

SLT’s directors are Messrs. P. G. Kumarasinghe Sirisena – Chairman), Chan Chee Beng, Lawrence Paratz, Ms. Lai Coon Foong, Ms. Nilanthi Pieris, W. K. H. Wegapitiya and A. R. Desapriya.