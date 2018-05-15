Avancka Herat and Nimal Piyaratne elected as Captain and President of Royal Colombo Golf Club

Avancka Herat was elected Captain and past Captain Nimal Piyaratnewas elected President at the 139th Annual General Meeting of the prestigious Royal Colombo Golf Club held on 29th March 2018.

WAK Fernando was elected as the Vice-Captain and the other elected office bearers were Capt. Navin De Silva, Sanjeewa Wickramanayake, Saneth Gamage, Suren Madanayake and Wasantha Desilva.

The Royal Colombo Golf Club is the oldest golf club in Sri Lanka. Established in 1879, it is located in the heart of Colombo at the Ridgeway Links. It is also the second oldest Royal Golf Club outside the United Kingdom and home to the Sri Lanka Golf Union, the governing body of Golf in Sri Lanka and continues to maintain close links with the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews in Scotland.