Bus fare hike gets the green light, but some not happy

Cabinet has approved a bus fare hike with effect from tomorrow but some private bus operators are not happy.

The cabinet has approved a 6.56 percent increase in passenger bus fares with effect from tomorrow (May 15).

However the minimum fare will remain the same.

Some private bus operators however said that they expected a higher price increase and will launch a strike in protest over the fare hike approved by the cabinet. (Colombo Gazette)