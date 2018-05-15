Cabinet approves proposal to absorb 980 SAITM students to KDU

Cabinet has approved a proposal to absorb 980 students of the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM) in Malabe to the Kotelawala Defence University (KDU).

President Maithripala Sirisena and Higher Education Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakse had submitted the cabinet paper to absorb the SAITM students to KDU after evaluating their qualifications.

Medical students of SAITM had earlier called for legislative changes before they were transferred to KDU. (Colombo Gazette)