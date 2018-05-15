Colombo Dockyard enters into a contract with Toyota Tsusho Corporation of Japan

Colombo Dockyard PLC (CDPLC) has successfully secured a contract with Toyota Tsusho Corporation (TTC) of Japan to build two vessels; Pilot Station Vessel and Buoy Tender Vessel, for General Company for Port of Iraq (GCPI).

TTC and GCPI signed the Prime Contract on April 27, 2018 in Dubai. Subsequent to the signing of the Prime Contract, TTC signed the Sub Contract Agreement with CDPLC as TTC’s preferred Shipyard for the construction of these vessels on May 2, 2018 in Japan.

TTC is a trading and investing company which is also a group company of TOYOTA. By recognizing the potential of CDPLC, TTC decided to collaborate with CDPLC for this project to compete and submit bid proposals in response to a tender floated by GCPI in July 2017. After the selection of the Bid proposal submitted by TTC in collaboration with CDPLC, there were contract negotiation meetings in Basrah, Iraq and in Colombo, Sri Lanka. These negotiations and discussions were able to strengthen the relationship between the parties to enter in to a successful contract.

Both the Pilot Station Vessel and the Buoy Tender Vessel will be constructed using modern technology and will be in accordance with latest rules and regulations of the maritime industry. Both vessels will be classed to Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK).

The Pilot Station Vessel is a catamaran type vessel which will be used to transport of pilots and provisions, to provide pilots with accommodation services and to provide station and necessary support for pilot boats. This is a 50m length vessel with a breadth of 18m and a depth of 6.1m. The vessel is driven by two powerful diesel engine and shall develop a speed of 14 knots. The vessel shall be fully air-conditioned and shall provide accommodation for 47 persons.

The Buoy Tender Vessel is designed to be used to retrieve and launch marine navigation buoys, to provide repair and maintenance to marine navigation buoy, to transport marine navigation buoys and/or spare parts and to transport general cargo. This is a 60m length vessel with a breadth of 12m breadth and a depth of 4.6m. The vessel is driven by twin diesel engines and is capable of achieving a speed of 12 knots. The vessel also shall be equipped with a Crane with a lifting capacity of 22 tons. This vessel too provides fully air conditioned living quarters for its complement of 29 persons.

The two vessels are to be delivered in Iraq in April 2020.

CDPLC established in 1974 mainly for shipbuilding & ship repairing activities, in the span of 44 years, has earned a reputation internationally, of being one of the most competitive and dynamic shipbuilding and ship repairing facility in the South Asia region.

With CDPLC’s technical expertise in the construction of steel and aluminium hull vessels, complimented by a highly skilled, knowledgeable Engineers and Technicians, CDPLC is capable of offering Japanese quality products and services, at highly competitive prices. CDPLC is also known for CDPLC’s capability to fully customise vessels for client’s requirement and making continuous improvement to the design and performance characteristics.

CDPLC operates in joint collaboration with Onomichi Dockyard Company Limited of Japan who owns a stake of 51% at Colombo Dockyard PLC. CDPLC also has a 35% shareholding by the Sri Lankan Government institutions.

As the leader of Shipbuilding Industry in Sri Lanka, CDPLC continuously proves its excellence through successful securing and execution of shipbuilding projects worldwide and is the front runner of Sri Lankan industrialization.

The delegations from Colombo Dockyard PLC and the Toyota Tsusho Corporation subsequent to the signing pose for a group photo to commemorate the occasion.