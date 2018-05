Electricity disrupted in some areas following a technical issue

The electricity supply was disrupted in some parts of Sri Lanka today following a technical issue.

The Ceylon Electricity Board said that the electricity supply had been disrupted in Sri Jayewardenepura, Dehiwala, Mount Lavinia, Ratmalana, Pannipitiya and Battaramulla.

The CEB said that a technical issue in the power line between Biyagama and Pannipitiya caused the issue. (Colombo Gazette)