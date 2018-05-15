INSEE Cement joins hands with Build Sri Lanka Exhibition

Build Sri Lanka Construction exhibition is the largest, Construction Industry related exhibition and brings together the value chain of the industry under one roof. The exhibition is organized by the Chamber of Construction Industry of Sri Lanka (CCIS) for the 18th consecutive year and Siam City Cement (Lanka) Limited also known as, INSEE Cement is the Title Sponsor this year. The exhibition will be held at BMICH from May 18 to 20.

This year’s exhibition will bring together builders, architects, engineers, contractors, developers, consultants, interior designers, quantity surveyors among many others in what is expected to be a most comprehensive construction trade exhibition in the country.

The exhibition will feature over three hundred local and foreign exhibitors while showcasing the achievements of Sri Lanka’s construction Industry and will function as a vibrant networking platform and resource center for all construction industry related players in the Asia Pacific region.

The main objective of the exhibition is to develop the construction industry in Sri Lanka by introducing world-class products, services and state-of-the-art technology. The exhibition will also provide an opportunity for exhibitors to display the latest range of products and services to the ideal target audience.

Nandana Ekanayake, CEO of INSEE Cement commented, “INSEE Cement, as the number 1 Cement Brand in Sri Lanka is pleased to extend good wishes to the Chamber of Construction Industry of Sri Lanka (CCISL) for the success of Build Sri Lanka 2018 Construction Exhibition.”

He added, “The year 2018 is an exciting one – full of opportunities for INSEE Sanstha Cement. We are expanding our current cement business by way of capacity expansion with the new 400,000 MT Galle Cement Grinding Plant nearing completion and expanding into new business segments such as Ready Mixed concrete.”

He further elaborated, “We are also launching our new and innovative products and solutions, the first of which is Conwood, popular in Thailand and Indonesia as a concrete-based replacement for wood. At this important juncture, we are honoured to partner with CCIS as the Title sponsor for the Twelfth Year to showcase our leading-edge products and solutions and build value to both the company and the participants of the exhibition.”