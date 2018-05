Joint Opposition MP Dilum Amunugama grilled by TID

Joint Opposition Kandy District Parliamentarian Dilum Amunugama was questioned by the Terrorist Investigations Division (TID) today over the anti-Muslim attacks in Kandy.

Amunugama was given notice to appear before the TID this morning. The Government had earlier said that some members of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) were involved in the clashes. (Colombo Gazette)