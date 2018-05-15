Mangal appoints new heads at some state media institutions

The Minister of Finance and Mass Media Mangala Samaraweera appointed new heads at some state media institutions effective from today.

The Media Ministry said that Mrs. Inoka Sathyanganee was appointed as the new chairperson of the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC).

Additional Secretary, Development, of the Ministry of Finance and Mass Media Mrs. Thilaka Jayasundara was appointed as the new chairperson of ITN.

Siddeek Mohamed Farook was appointed as the new chairman of the Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC).

Mrs Uma Rajamanthri was appointed as the new chairperson of SELACINE. (Colombo Gazette)