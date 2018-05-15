Oman Air launches new route to Istanbul

Oman Air, the national carrier of the sultanate of Oman, commences its new daily flight from Muscat to the Turkish capital of Istanbul as of June 1, 2018. This is one of many strategic moves in the airline’s ambitious and dynamic programme of fleet and network expansion.

The airline is offering very attractive fares that start from RO 99 for Economy class, which received a big response from travelers. The Airline’s Holidays division has also come up with exciting holiday packages offering tickets, hotel stay, airport transfers and excursions at a very competitive rate. Omanis travelling to Istanbul are eligible for visa on arrival.

The new route comes ahead of other new routes – to Casablanca and Moscow – set to launch in July and October of this year respectively. The Istanbul service will be operated by a Boeing 737-800 and will depart daily from Muscat to Istanbul Atatürk International Airport. With a flight time of 5 hours and 25 minutes, Flight WY163 will depart Muscat daily at 20.00, arriving in Istanbul at 00.25. The return flight WY164 will depart Istanbul daily at 01.25, arriving in Muscat International Airport’s new, award-winning passenger terminal at 07.25.

The new route between Oman and Turkey will strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, enhance the trading and tourism prospects, and enable Oman Air’s guests to explore one of the world’s most thriving cities. Intertwining both ancient and modern cultures, Istanbul is right at the heart of Turkey’s economic, historical and cultural heritage. Istanbul is a diverse and vibrant city with much to offer Oman Air guests travelling to this beautiful destination.

The opening of the new passenger terminal in Muscat has offered Oman Air guests a thoroughly enhanced service and the new terminal building has already won the 2018 World Travel Award’s Middle East’s leading new tourism development project for this year. Oman Air is proud to be operating up to 200 flights per day from the new state-of-the-art passenger terminal. The airline also flies to 9 destinations in the GCC states, 11 in India, and 7 in Europe, apart from its Indian Sub-Continent, Far East and MENA destinations, providing guests with more choice and easy connections across its network.

Oman Air is currently undergoing an exciting fleet and network expansion programme, which will see the airline operate up to 66 aircraft to around 60 destinations by 2022. The airline continues to be recognised for its award winning on board experience; winning a raft of industry awards to add to its growing collection.

Atatürk Airport:

Atatürk Airport is the main international airport serving Istanbul, and the biggest airport in Turkey by total number of passengers, destinations served and aircraft movements. It is located 24 km west of the city centre in Yeşilköy and serves as the main hub for Turkish Airlines.

The Airport features two main passenger terminals which are interconnected to each other. Domestic Terminal is the older and smaller of the two terminals and exclusively handles domestic flights within Turkey. Until the opening of the International Terminal, it used to be the airport’s international terminal.