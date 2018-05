Peter Pillai Sing-A-Long

Peter Pillai Social Institute organized an evening of Music and Dancing with ‘Friends in Harmony’ at the Banquet Hall, BMICH, Colombo. The objective of the PPSI is to provide annual scholarships to poor and needy children to enable them to sit the GCE Advanced Level examination as it is estimated that 50% of children after GCE Ordinary Level examination drops out of school due to financial difficulties.