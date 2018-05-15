Second British rugby player dies in Colombo hospital

A second British rugby player, who was among two rugby players to suffer breathing difficulties after a night out, has died while receiving treatment at a Colombo hospital.

The Police said that 26-year old Tom Baty, who was in critical condition, passed away today.

Yesterday another British amateur rugby player, 25-year old Thomas Howard, had died.

Both men were admitted to hospital after suffering breathing problems on Sunday. They had travelled to Sri Lanka to tour with the Clems Pirates.

Their breathing issues were not rugby-related, their club had said.

Durham County Councillor David Boyes said Durham City RFC was a very well organised, well equipped organisation and oversaw a number of teams. (Colombo Gazette)