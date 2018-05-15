UK’s Labour Party to remember Mullivaikal deaths in UK Parliament

Leading figures from the UK’s Labour Party – including the Shadow Chancellor, John McDonnell MP, the Shadow Health Secretary, Jonathan Ashworth MP, the Shadow International Trade Secretary, Barry Gardiner MP, the Shadow Foreign Affairs Minister, Fabian Hamilton MP, and a number other Labour MPs – will mark the 9th anniversary of Mullivaikal with a special commemoration event in the Houses of Parliament.

The meeting, which will take place on Wednesday 16 May from 6.30pm to 9pm in the Boothroyd Room, Portcullis House, will provide an important opportunity to remember all those that died during the country’s civil war and to reaffirm Labour’s strong belief that only with a true reckoning with its past will Sri Lanka be set on the path to lasting peace.

Labour parliamentarians will express their solidarity with the Tamil people and their full support for Tamils’ fundamental rights and freedoms, including the right to self-determination. Importantly, the Party will also be providing details on the pressure Labour will bring to bear on the UK Government to ensure the Sri Lankan authorities abide by their commitments on truth, justice, accountability and reconciliation.

Sen Kandiah, Chair of Tamils for Labour, said: “I am pleased so many Labour parliamentarians will be attending the Mullivaikal memorial event in Parliament this week. Labour has always stood alongside and spoken up for the Tamil people.

9 years on from the end of Sri Lanka’s armed conflict and the Sri Lankan Government has failed to live up to its promises on justice and reconciliation, as set out in the UN Human Rights Council resolutions. The international community must redouble its efforts to pressure the Sri Lankan authorities to get this agenda back on track.

Labour – as a government in waiting and a proudly internationalist party – has a vital role to play in this regard. I believe that the Labour leadership and all Labour MPs can help to deliver tangible outcomes to the Tamil people before the 10th anniversary of Mullivaikal next year.” (Colombo Gazette)