Amal Karunasekara further remanded in Keith Noyahr case

Former military intelligence head Major General (Retired) Amal Karunasekara, who was arrested by the Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) over ongoing investigations into the abduction and assault on journalist Keith Noyahr, has been further remanded till May 30th.

Major General Karunasekara was accused of being involved in the 2008 abduction of the then Associate Editor of The Nation, Keith Noyahr. (Colombo Gazette)