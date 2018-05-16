Bus strike called off after agreement reached to increase fares by 12.5%

The strike by private bus operators which was scheduled to be launched tomorrow, has been called off, after an agreement was reached to increase bus fares by 12.5 percent.

Cabinet had earlier approved a bus fare hike of 6.56 percent but private bus operators were not happy.

Private bus operators had expected a higher price increase and decided to launch a strike tomorrow in protest over the fare hike approved by the cabinet.

However, the private bus operators said that the strike has been called off as the Government had now agreed to increase the fares by 12.5 percent. (Colombo Gazette)