CameraLK first to launch Sony Alpha A7 III camera in Sri Lanka

CameraLK, the largest independent retailer of photographic and digital equipment in Sri Lanka, launched Sony’s latest full-frame mirrorless camera, the highly-anticipated Sony Alpha A7 III, at a special event held at the Park Street Mews recently.

The event was attended by Anushka Gunasinghe – Founder & Managing Director of CameraLK, Sony Representatives Justin Wong and Siha Sao, the Sony Brand Ambassadors and leading Sri Lankan photographers Anushka Eranga and Rasanga Dissanayake and a large number of invitees.

The Alpha A7 III is Sony’s cutting-edge camera designed to appeal to both photography enthusiasts as well as professionals. As the 3rd generation A7 camera, it comes with several features from Sony’s flagship models Alpha A9 and Alpha A7R III.Weighing in atjust 650g, the compact and durable body of the camera houses the 24.2MP full-frame back-illuminated CMOS.

The new version of the Exmor R CMOS sensoris combined with the latest BIONZ X image processing engine and front-end LSI enabling the camera to achieve a data readout speed that is 2X faster and data processing capability that is 1.8X higher.The standard ISO range of the camera is extended to ISO 100-51200 and is expandable to ISO 50-2048007 for stills, while Detail Reproduction and Area-specific Noise Reduction technologies maintain image details and cut noise.The 3.0-inch tilt-angle display is touch-sensitive enabling the user to set the focus point and also browse through images quickly.

The camera features 693 phase-detection AF points covering approx. 93% of image area, plus 425 densely positioned contrast-detection AF points to improve focus. 5-axis image stabilization system uses stabilization unit, gyro sensors and algorithms to achieve a 5.0-step shutter speed advantage in a system that compensates five types of camera shakes.The camera can shoot in a continuous burst at up to 10fps with AF/AE tracking, up to 8fps burst shooting when shooting with live-view mode and also supports silent shooting at up to 10fps with AF/AE tracking at maximum resolution.

It also allows the recording of 4K videos and features a new HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma) picture profile, supporting instant HDR workflow.Connectivity for transferring images comes via Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth.All of the cameras major buttons and dials are sealed from the elements to protect against dust and moisture.

Having started off as a small home business in 2010, within a short period of 7 years, CameraLK has grown to become South Asia’s largest freestanding showroom for photographic and digital equipment. The company has built a reputation as the only player in the industry to provide a comprehensive after sales service and was the first to establish an equipment rental service which also acts as an avenue for prospective customers to experience the product prior to making a purchase.

The company also established a photography academy which focused on bringing together sought-after photographers and lecturers to provide courses for amateurs as well professional photographers.In addition to Sony, the company also brings down numerous other world-class brands.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Anushka Gunasinghe – Founder and Managing Director of CameraLK stated, “Sony cameras and lenses are leading the way by providing state-of-the-art technology and it is with great pride that we unveil this latest model of the exciting Sony Alpha range that has captured the imagination of photography enthusiasts across the globe. With its outstanding imaging capability and high-speed performance contained in a compact body, the Alpha A7 III gives the user the speed, power, precision, and flexibility to capture those special moments in exactly the way you’d want to. It is no wonder that we have received over 50 pre-orders for this camera as Sri Lanka’s best photographers –fashion, wedding, wildlife, sports and others – are lining up to get their hands on this new model.”

Elaborating on the surge in demand for mirrorless cameras, he added, “Mirrorless cameras have 3 key advantages. Since they do not possess the mirror and other elements associated with it, they are lighter. This also means that they are more compact and therefore easier to handle even outdoors. They also provide a higher level of performance.”

After the official introduction of the Sony Alpha A7 III by Anushka Gunasinghe, photographers Anushka Eranga and Rasanga Dissanayake gave the audience their insights and shared their experience with the camera.

Addressing the audience at the launch, Justin Wong stated, “Mirrorless cameras are taking the photography world by storm and Sony cameras are leading the mirrorless camera movement globally. These Sony mirrorless cameras, such as this Alpha A7 III and others, are smaller, lighter, and more durable than their DSLR counterparts giving the user a significant advantage. They also come with exceptional image quality, performance, and lens selections making them a great investment irrespective of whether you’re a hobby photographer or a professional photographer.”

The Sony Alpha A7 III will be available for purchase at CameraLK’s showrooms at 263, High Level Road, Colombo 05; No. 28, 3rd Floor, Majestic City and No.72, D. S. Senanayake Veediya, Kandy.