Former Parliamentarian Anuruddha Polgampola arrested by the CID

Former Parliamentarian Anuruddha Polgampola was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) over his alleged involvement in the fraud of Rs 8 million.

Polgampola was recently appointed as the new Chairman of the State Timber Corporation but the appointment was later suspended.

The move to suspend him followed several concerns raised over his appointment.

Polgampola had received his letter of appointment from President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s Official Residence on May 4 after which the appointment was withdrawn. (Colombo Gazette)