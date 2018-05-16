India hands over five Sri Lankan fishermen to Lankan Navy

India handed over five Sri Lankan fishermen to the Sri Lankan Navy at the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

The five Sri Lankan fishermen who were arrested by the Indian Coast Guard for trespassing into the Indian territorial waters, were released form Indian custody with the assistance of the Sri Lanka Navy and Coast Guard Department on Tuesday (May 15), the Navy media unit said.

The repatriation of fishermen took place at the IMBL north of Kankesanthurei. Sri Lanka Coast Guard’s Fast Attack Craft CG 402 and the Indian Coast Guard Ship ‘Ameya’ were deployed for this mission.

The released fishermen were escorted by the Navy and Coast Guard to the Kankesanthurei harbour and were handed over to the Assistant Director of Fisheries in Jaffna. (Colombo Gazette)