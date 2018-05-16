India to fund construction of 300 houses near Madhu Church

India is to fund the construction of 300 houses near the Madhu Church in Mannar, the Government said today.

John Amaratunge, Minister of Tourism Development and Christian Religious Affairs has put forward a proposal to build 300 houses around Madu Church at Mannar for the use of devotees and tourists.

The Government of India has agreed to provide Rs. 300 million in financial support to implement the project.

Accordingly the proposal submitted by Minister John Amaratunge to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Sri Lanka and the Government of India was approved by the cabinet of Ministers. (Colombo Gazette)