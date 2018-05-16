NDB Araliya, with you every step of the way!

The role of a woman has always been specifically defined in spite of them having breaking barriers time and again. However, women have been known to challenge this stereotype, successfully managing to balance their home and careers, facing the challenges head-first. Due to this reason, NDB knows that it is important for women to have a savings fund that will not only protect them from a financial or medical setback, but will also protect their families from such setbacks.

Speaking on the importance of an account solely dedicated for women, Vice President – NDB Personal Banking and Branch Network Management Sanjaya Perera shared his thoughts.

“NDB’s Araliya savings product was exclusively designed to understand and support the needs of Sri Lanka’s women, who play multiple roles in their lives, to save money in order to realize the bigger and long term targets,” he said, adding “NDB saw that there was a need for a women’s savings product which combined all requirements of a timely account proposition along with additional benefits.”

NDB Araliya Women’s Savings Account is different from similar accounts in the field because it provides more than just a platform for women in Sri Lanka to save. Araliya is the only women’s account that provides protection cover and hospitalization cover not just for the account holder but also for her immediate family members.

According to Sanjaya Perera, the Araliya Savings Account provides free life cover of up to Rs. 1,000,000 and free hospitalization cover for family members and the account holder. Furthermore, periodic medical checkups will be provided free of charge to the account holder, through Araliya.

Accordingly, if the average account balance for the last six months is Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 50,000, a maximum life cover benefit Rs. 75,000 will be granted to the account holder. For account balances of Rs. 50,001 to Rs. 100,000 the maximum life cover benefit will be Rs. 150,000. Accordingly, for account balances ranging from Rs. 100,001 to Rs. 250,000, a maximum life cover benefit Rs. 200,000 will be provided to the account holder. Furthermore, for account balances between Rs. 250,001 to Rs. 500,000 a maximum benefit of Rs. 350,000 will be granted. The more you save, the more secure you and your family members are because if your account balance is Rs. 500,001 and above you will be eligible for a maximum benefit of Rs. 1,000,000.

Furthermore, hospitalization coverage for a minimum of two days and a maximum of 10 days with up to Rs. 5,000 per day depending on your account balance, will be granted via NDB Araliya.

The life cover and hospitalization cover will be granted for the account holder and her family which – if unmarried – includes the account holder’s parents.

The absence of an emergency savings fund can lead to a severe financial setback, and no one knows it better than a mother. NDB Araliya is a savings account that cushions such falls while also lessening the burden especially when it comes to hospitalization coverage. All the benefits mentioned above are available for the account holder and her family when the average account balance for the past six months is Rs. 25000 and above.

Recently, NDB was felicitated with the Silver award for ‘Best Celebrity Endorsement’ at the 7th Global Customer Engagement Awards by the Asian Customer Engagement Forum (ACEF) in Mumbai. The award was won for best using Umaria Sinhawansa as the Best Celebrity Endorsement for the Women’s Savings Account – Araliya.

NDB takes every effort possible to fulfill the needs of their customers, and also to address their various demands. NDB has made continuous efforts to empower women through various initiatives significantly through SME and Micro Finance. As a Bank, NDB takes every effort to provide constant encouragement and propel financial guidance for Sri Lankan women with a determination to grow in their life. Further details on NDB’s many products can be obtained from its 24 hour Call Centre, by calling 011 2448888 or by visiting NDB Bank’s website on www.ndbbank.com.