Officials told to investigate incidents of political revenge

Officials of Government institutions have been instructed to take immediate steps to investigate incidents of political revenge, State Minister of National Policy and Economics Affairs Niroshan Perera said.

The Minister said that the instructions were issued following talks held with the participation of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Perera said that while steps had already been taken to provide solutions to those who had become victims of political revenge, some incidents had not yet been investigated.

State officials have been instructed to expedite investigations into the incidents of political revenge which have not been addressed and provide solutions to those affected. (Colombo Gazette)