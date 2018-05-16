Serenia Residences, fully-serviced apartments in most exclusive Galle beachfront location

Wake up to the sound of crashing waves, stroll on powder-soft sandy beaches, head to the spa or just relax in a Jacuzzi, take a dip in the sparkling, turquoise ocean, be pampered by the Serenia concierge team, bask in individualized attention, dine on delicious, ocean fresh seafood, and sip on a cocktail from the Champagne Bar while reading a book from library; it’s all there on offer at Serenia Residences, an enclave that offers the perfect antidote to modern day life.

Private and soulful boutique residences are set on 100 metres of private beach along the most exclusive beachfront area of the Southern coast of Sri Lanka, commonly known as Sri Lanka’s ‘Golden Mile’.

Serenia Residences comprise 47 fully-serviced apartments, complete with designer Camagni Italian kitchens with built-in Electrolux appliances, floor-to-ceiling double glazed windows, Bohemian hand-blown crystal chandeliers, European bathroom fittings, oversized glass-enclosed rain showers, Italian homogeneous tiles, an outdoor yoga studio, an outdoor cinema, kid’s play area with day care, carwash facilities, an oceanfront deck and spacious private cabanas, beach concierge services, 24-hour attended lobby, 24-hour valet parking services, and many other facilities and amenities.

“Serenia Residences is not your stereotyped beachfront apartment, but a mixed-use, resort style, fully-serviced residential project which caters to a discerning few who yearn for resort living which is luxurious, private and at the same time a stone’s throw away from the myriad tourist attractions Sri Lanka’s south coast has on offer”, said Co-Founder/ Executive Director of Strategic Design & Marketing, Serenia Limited, Sabina Karunanayake at the media briefing held today, May 16.

Serenia Residences, your Galle hideaway, reaches out to residents even before their arrival. Arranging of transport, stocking up of the fridges with resident’s favorite food and drink, formulating an itinerary tailored exactly to their requirements, on-site spa reservations, snorkeling in Unawatuna, nanny services, in-room dining, literally anything and everything your heart may desire will be arranged for you with residents being pampered from the very minute they arrive. As one can see owning a residence at Serenia has its own unique pleasures and conveniences.

Residents at Serenia will benefit from being walking distance (300m) to the ‘Wijaya Beach’, a renowned natural swimming spot, as well as other key leisure and entertainment hubs, and of course the iconic UNESCO protected Galle Fort, a mere eight kilometers/ 10-minute drive away from Serenia Residences, which is home to a plethora of fascinating shops, restaurants and architectural sites.

Serenia Residents can have their pick of culture, cuisine and shopping; after all there are 30 recommended restaurants, or explore world-renowned museums and beauty spots. Throughout the year, Serenia residents can enjoy easy access to cultural events such as the Galle Literary Festival or Galle Fashion Night, while those seeking more relaxed pastimes could bask on any of the three beaches in the vicinity, each with its own distinct personality to suit every mood and taste.

A mere 2km away from Serenia one could dive into the glittering ocean at Unawatuna’s famed diving centre or enjoy an open-air romantic dinner on one of the world’s best beaches (so rated by CNN). About 15 minutes drive [approximately 20km] away, Serenia’s residents will find the world renowned Welligama bay where you could visit and buy the freshest fish at the market or indulge in one of its many dining options, while active residents might prefer to go surfing and jet skiing.

Mirissa which is 27km away offers not only a vibrant nightlife, but also the unique experience of whale watching on luxury catamarans, coupled with a midday barbeque lunch on the boat. Sports enthusiasts could catch a game of international cricket at the Galle Cricket Stadium, home to the Galle Cricket Club, while the Galle Harbour serves as one of the most active regional ports and is the only port in Sri Lanka that provides facilities for pleasure yachts.

The Madolduwa islands, just a 14-minute drive away is the perfect boat ride, while providing for excellent bird watching, and finally the Galle Highway exit being only 4km away from Serenia, gives direct access to the international airport and Colombo within approximately 90 minutes.

“If a more leisured day is desired, you could start the day with room service and enjoy delicious breakfast in the privacy of your own home. Special poolside amenities such as the swim-up ‘wet’ bar where you could enjoy a delicious cocktail in the pool itself, without leaving the cool of the water on a hot day and end up watching a glorious sunset after which you indulge in an unforgettable outdoor romantic dinner, with breathtaking ocean views, where every table is the best seat! Complement the delicious seafood cuisine from the ‘Oceana’ restaurant with one of the fine wines offered by our Champagne bar, or your own banked whiskey. In short, come home to escape it all”, said Mrs. Karunanayake, painting an enchanted picture of life at Serenia.

“People from all over the world have picked Serenia as their investment and holiday home, and are unanimous in their appreciation of the incredibly special experiences this very special and niche area has to offer. It’s a completely unique place, and one that sells itself at a glance”, said Mrs. Karunanayake and added that owners of Serenia residences will have the unique opportunity to place their luxury residences in Serenia’s Managed Rental Program which offers five-star accommodation in one of the world’s most sought after beachfront destinations.

“The many advantages of the Residential Rental Program include complete access to all Serenia’s amenities, services and marketing from a five-star hotel operator, making all residences a world-class destination everyone desires to visit and owners like to rent out. The owner’s comfort is guaranteed with lockable wardrobes in the master bedroom and two separate entrances to all residences, giving the owner an option of renting out full residence as two separate units at the same time and doubling the rental yield, or locking part of the residence and keeping it private if a higher yield is not required”, said Mrs. Karunanayake.

“Serenia Residences offer freehold titles for Sri Lankan’s as well as foreigners, along with an attractive 8-11% USD return per annum. Unlike timeshares Serenia does not have strict occupation time periods or blackout periods and one is at liberty to live here at Serenia as long as you wish, a further advantage of being part of the exclusive Serenia family”!

“Serenia is that rare opportunity, a chance to invest in a distinctive beach location, where pristine beaches, culture, entertainment and relaxation is all at your doorstep”, said Mrs. Karunanayake.