SLTB cancels leave as private bus operates prepare to strike

The Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) canceled leave to state bus drivers, conductors and mechanics as private bus operates prepared to go on strike tomorrow.

Cabinet had approved a bus fare hike with effect from today but private bus operators were not happy.

The cabinet had approved a 6.56 percent increase in passenger bus fares. However the minimum fare will remain the same.

Private bus operators however said that they expected a higher price increase and will launch a strike tomorrow in protest over the fare hike approved by the cabinet.

The Lanka Private Bus Owners Association (LPBO) and All Island Private Bus Owners Federation said they will be supporting the strike. (Colombo Gazette)