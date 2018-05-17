Get Hypnotized at L.A.B, Hilton Colombo

Starting May 17th, the L.A.B (Lounge & Bar) at the Hilton Colombo will transform into one big party venue with Hypnotik. Hypnotik will be performing on Tuesday and Wednesday 8.30pm – 1am, Thursdays 9pm – 1 am and on Fridays and Saturdays until 2am. There will be special F&B menus to keep you going through the night.

Hypnotik is the force of diverse and multi-talented performers from around the globe bringing you the Top 40 Dance hits to the easy listening Jazz with the R&B, Rock, Reggae, Latin, Blues and classics in between. An energetic collective of Canadian, South African, British and Belgian artists, they bring their own original flavour to anything they sing or play.

Click here for more details on Leisure Plus