HNB Group records Rs. 7.2 billion PBT in first quarter

HNB posted a strong start to 2018 with first quarter PAT growing by 22.5% to Rs. 4.5 Bn., while the Group reported a PAT of Rs. 5 Bn. which is a 24% growth from last year. HNB expanded its loan book by Rs. 33.7 Bn. during the quarter which represented growth of 5.3%, enabling a 10.5% year on year (YoY) increase in interest income which totaled Rs. 24.9 Bn.

The Bank grew its CASA base by 9.9% in the three month period to Rs. 273.6 Bn., improving the CASA ratio to 38.0% from 35.5% as at December 2017. As such, growth in interest expenses was curtailed to 7.2% YoY while Net Interest Income (NII) grew by 15.1% YoY to Rs. 10.7 Bn. The low cost deposit base was instrumental in the bank continuing to attain above industry net interest margins.

Net Fee and Commission Income increased by 11.6% to Rs. 2.2 Bn. relative to the corresponding quarter of 2017. Core non funded income sources being Credit Cards, Trade Finance and Bank Guarantees performed strongly while fees from Digital Channels exhibited promising growth. A net trading loss of Rs. 273.7 Mn. was reported during the quarter whereas a trading gain of Rs. 541.7 Mn. was reported during first quarter 2017. This is largely on account of exchange rate movements which adversely impacted the revaluation of swaps obtained to hedge foreign currency positions. However the commensurate impact on position revaluation boosted ‘Other Operating Income’ which was reported at Rs. 1 Bn. relative to a loss of Rs. 254.1 Mn. in the corresponding period of 2017

The total impairment costs of the Bank increased by Rs. 587.5 Mn. against the comparable period in 2017, largely due to adverse weather and market conditions. The gross NPA ratio of the Bank slid to 2.72% as at end of March 2018 in line with the trend witnessed across the Banking sector which saw the industry NPA ratio deteriorating to 3.0%.

The continuous efforts on operational excellence and cost optimization enabled HNB to curtail the increase in operating expenses to a marginal 2.1% YoY. As a result, the cost to income ratio of the Bank improved to a low of 36.3% from 41.9% recorded in the corresponding period of 2017.

PBT of the Bank grew by 23.6% YoY to Rs. 6.3 Bn. while the PAT improved to Rs. 4.5 Bn. The Bank recorded a ROE of 16.43% and a ROA of 1.84% for the first quarter of 2018.The Bank’s asset base grew by 3.8% during the quarter to Rs. 990.8 Bn. while the Basel III Total Tier I and Total Capital ratios stood at 12.78% and 15.77% respectively, well above the industry averages and the statutory requirements of 8.875% and 12.875% respectively.

Commenting on the performance, MD/CEO of the Bank, Jonathan Alles stated that “We are pleased with our first quarter performance and truly grateful to all our stakeholders for their continuous support. The banking sector is challenged by the implementation of SLFRS 9 reporting standards which could result in higher impairment charges, Basel III regulations requiring greater capital buffers as well as the new Inland Revenue act stipulating numerous and significantly higher taxes on banking revenues. Notwithstanding, we stay positive and committed on continuing our efforts to raise the bar.”