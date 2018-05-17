Huawei hosts Lanka Carrier Congress 2018 themed ‘Roads to a Better Future’

Huawei, a leading global information and communications technology solution provider, hosted Huawei Lanka Carrier Congress 2018 (Huawei Carrier Congress 2018) from May 14 to 15 at Hilton Colombo. This year’s theme ‘Roads to a better future’ reflects Huawei’s commitment to partners and desire to contribute to the Sri Lankan ICT ecosystem. The all-day event brought together senior management across leading partners and was attended by Minister of Telecommunication, Digital Infrastructure and Foreign Employment, Harin Fernando.

The event witnessed Huawei presenting technologies and solutions for 5G, All-Cloud network, video, and IoT and Huawei engaging with industry frontrunners, sharing its experience and successes, and showcasing leading products and scenario-specific solutions. In today’s digital world, carriers are set to become the cornerstone of a digital transformation market worth US$23 trillion as they go beyond current boundaries in terms of capabilities, connections, business models, experience, and partnerships.

Addressing the Lanka Carrier Congress 2018, Minister Harin Fernando said that he hopes Lanka Carrier Congress forum will guide domestic operators on their future direction to identify and learn what is best for Sri Lanka, and in the future to serve as the forum for carrier businesses to come together share and explore their technologies. He went onto say that access to the Internet through fixed and mobile networks will soon become a basic right, whilst Sri Lanka had already achieved over 130% mobile telecom penetration across the country, which offers significant opportunities for operators.

“It is estimated that over the next five years, more than 1 billion people in emerging markets will be connected and the resulting traffic will increase by five to ten times,” Minister said and pointed out that today Sri Lanka had emerged as one of the first South Asian nation who experienced the tremendous growth in 3G and 4G telecom infrastructure and communications, whilst we are now transforming our technology to 5G paving the way for next generation wireless connectivity with more stronger and higher speeds.

Speaking at the event Huawei Sri Lanka CEO, Shunli Wang said that Lanka Carrier Congress 2018 is vital for Huawei as it bring together the most important industry partners in Sri Lanka, as well as leading industry organizations and institutions, operators, and other stakeholders joining their efforts to create a healthy ecosystem that will create fresh opportunities, businesses, services and applications”. He further added “With the digital economy, we focus our efforts on creating a new industry environment and bringing breakthrough innovations so we can suit the needs of operators and their own clients, as we try to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world”.

Huawei delivers ICT infrastructure and smart devices, and will act as a ‘Rich Soil’ of information, automation, and intelligence technologies. Within this ‘Soil’, partners can grow their content, applications, and even clouds.

By building more connections and expanding data pipes, Huawei is enabling industry-wide digitization and helping carriers fully leverage the power of 5G, which is now ready for commercial roll-out, with plans to launch a full range of end-to-end 5G products to help carriers get a head start. Aside from turning All-Cloud Networks into reality, the company is also focusing on Internet of Things, to create value beyond connectivity. In addition, cloud services will drive the use of the network, which enables the cloud, and this synergy will be behind the success of business-to-business (B2B) services.

Huawei helps carriers expand their services and deliver better services to individuals, homes and enterprises. It can help carriers use their strengths in connectivity, maximize their network assets and develop new services and businesses such as video. Huawei’s digital operation & maintenance solutions enable agile business and intelligent and efficient operations. This helps carriers deliver a Real-time, On-demand, All-online, DIY, and Social (ROADS) experience, enhancing digital products, fast TTM via service design and network orchestration. Because of better digital technologies, there is greater efficiency for existing processes, such as faster network roll-out and higher resource utilization.

