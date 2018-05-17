NPC Minister wants NPC flag to fly at half-mast tomorrow

Northern Province Minister of Education Dr K Sarveswaran has called on schools in the North to fly the Northern Provincial Council (NPC) flag at half-mast tomorrow as a mark of respect to the Tamils killed during the war.

In a media statement Sarveswaran said that the NPC is seen as a body which upholds the rights of the Tamils and so it is only right that the NPC flag fly at half-mast tomorrow as a mark of respect to the Tamils killed during the final stages of the war.

He also urged schools in the North to observe a minute silence at 11am tomorrow as a mark of respect to those killed.

Sarveswaran said that Tamils have been fighting for their rights for 70 years, both diplomatically and through war.

He said that in May 2009 the international community was misled to believe the armed struggle for Tamil rights was terrorism and they supported the end of the war.

Tamils in the North will remember the war victims tomorrow, the day some believe thousands of Tamils were killed in May 2009 as the war came to an end. (Colombo Gazette)