PM says economy has improved under Maithripala Sirisena

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says the economy is now stable thanks to the leadership provided by President Maithripala Sirisena.

Speaking at an event held today to mark International Nurses Day, the Prime Minister said that the Sri Lankan economy was at an all-time low when the former Government was in power.

He said that when the current unity Government took office it had to take steps to pay a huge debt as a result of some unsuccessful projects implemented by the former regime.

Wickremesinghe said that the Government has been able to settle a major part of the loans and is now focusing on developing the country.

The Prime Minister also said that while the strong US economy is having an impact on developing countries, Sri Lanka is in a position to withstand that pressure.

He said that the Sri Lankan economy is being properly managed and so the Government is in a position to allocate funds for key sectors like education and health. (Colombo Gazette)

(Picture shows the President and the Prime Minister at the event today)