Qatar and Sri Lanka review bilateral relations and way forward

Qatar and Sri Lanka reviewed bilateral relations and the way forward for both countries.

The Minister of Economy and Commerce in Qatar, Sheikh Ahmed bin Jassim bin Mohammed al-Thani met with Sri Lanka’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Risad Badhiutheen in Doha, and his accompanying delegation, the Gulf Times reported.

The meeting reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and discussed aspects relating to joint co-operation, especially in economic, trade and investment fields and ways to enhance these.

Qatar and Sri Lanka have a number of trade agreements signed in May 2012 in Colombo. This is in addition to the agreement to encourage and protect mutual investments signed in Doha in the same month.

Bilateral trade between the two stood at QR344mn in 2017. Nearly 210 Sri Lankan companies operate in Qatar as joint venture and are operating in furniture trading, contracting and services. (Colombo Gazette)