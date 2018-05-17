SLFP to restructure and appoint new office bearers

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has decided to restructure and appoint new office bearers.

As a first step the SLFP Central Committee has decided to appoint new office bearers temporarily on June 3rd.

SLFP Parliamentarian Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena said that new, permanent office bearers will be appointed in September.

The move comes weeks after a group of 16 SLFP members split from the Government and sat with the opposition in Parliament.

The SLFP members who left the Government called for a new General Secretary to be appointed in the party and also for comprehensive reforms. (Colombo Gazette)