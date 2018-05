SriLankan Airlines urges passengers to arrive at BIA three hours early

SriLankan Airlines today urged all passengers, to arrive at the airport three hours prior to the departure time effective today, 17th May 2018, 12.00pm onwards until further notice.

This is to minimize delays that may arise due to a ‘work to rule’ trade union action carried out by the Sri Lanka Immigration and Emigration Officer’s Association. (Colombo Gazette)