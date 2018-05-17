WCIC begins search for Sri Lankan women entrepreneurs

The Women’s Chamber of Industry and Commerce (WCIC), announced the launch of ‘Woman Entrepreneur of the Year 2017′ Awards Ceremony’ at an event held recently. WCIC is a non-profit organisation which acts as a powerful voice for change and a platform for improving the business environment for remarkable women entrepreneurs.

‘The Woman Entrepreneur of the Year’ is the biennial flagship event of WCIC, which recognize outstanding women entrepreneurs who change the world. It acts as an impetus for the women’s business community, to improve their business and set up best practices for other women to emulate. The Award Ceremony is followed by a mentoring program for all applicants to assist them to scale their business venture and to increase their value as mentors and role models in the community.

“We are here today to launch the search for Sri Lankan women entrepreneurs from every village, reaching out to them far and wide to encourage them to take a step forward towards recognition and reward that they rightfully deserve.” said Chathuri Ranasinghe, Chairperson, WCIC.

The Awards Ceremony is designed to award Gold, Silver and Bronze for women entrepreneurs in 5 categories; Micro Scale Enterprises, Small Scale Enterprises, Medium Scale Enterprises, Large Scale Enterprises and Extra Large Enterprises. Every applicant is further entitled to be awarded under the main categories, ‘The Woman Entrepreneur of the Year’, ‘The Young Entrepreneur of the Year’ and ‘The Best Start-up of the Year’. A total of 21 Women Entrepreneur Achievers will carry away 21 Awards.

“This year, to further broaden the reach and having observed the enthusiasm of the ‘Differently Able Women’ in entrepreneurship, we are introducing a very special category, ‘The Most Positively Able Woman of the Year.’This category is extra special as it recognizes and encourage great achievers who are on the path of economic empowerment despite their differences.” added Chathuri.

To be eligible to take part, candidates need to be the Founder or Promoter of the business, or even may it be a reviver of a closing business, the business has to be in active function for a period of three years and be registered under the Sri Lanka Business Laws.

Applications will be available from 16th of May 2018 at the Chamber Secretariat and also atwww.wcicsl.lk. For further information, those interested can call on +94 11 2671762.