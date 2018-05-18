CAL announces successful conclusion of South Asia Investment Conference 2018 in Colombo

The inaugural South Asia Investment Conference (SAIC), jointly organized by Capital Alliance Securities (Pvt) Ltd, AKD Securities – Pakistan and Lanka Bangla Securities – Bangladesh, was successfully concluded at the Taj Samudra Hotel in Colombo on 7th and 8th May 2018. The two-day event played host to round-the-clock meetings, attracting over 100 participants from 8 countries.

CAL (Capital-Alliance) believes the conference showcased the collective potential investment value of the region whilst bringing the best of domestic insights and outlook to the participants.

Speaking in his capacity as Chief Guest, State Minister of Finance, Eran Wickramaratne commended the proposition of linking South Asian frontier markets as a holistic investment prospect. He added that this initiative would leverage Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh as contending investment destinations over large-scale economies in the eyes of international investors.

Commenting on the successful conclusion of the conference, Ajith Fernando, CEO CAL Group said, “We are pleased to have facilitated the South Asia Investment Conference in Sri Lanka in partnership with AKD Securities and Lanka Bangla Securities. The event received an overwhelming response from corporates across Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan, and we have received highly positive feedback from the participants who were able to derive tremendous value from this event. As Sri Lanka’s No. 1 investment banking firm and preferred partner in financial markets, Capital Alliance Partners is committed to driving the growth of the markets and the economy, while facilitating such salient events that offer insights into the potential value of collaboration between countries in the region while also raising awareness of challenges that lie ahead.”