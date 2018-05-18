Canadian PM offers support to accountability process in Sri Lanka

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today offered Canada’s full support to the Government of Sri Lanka and those working to ensure that efforts towards reconciliation, non-recurrence, peace, and justice on the island are realized, and that international and domestic commitments on accountability, transitional justice, and ending impunity are met.

In a statement issued today to mark the ninth anniversary of the end of the war in Sri Lanka Justin Trudeau said that the wounds of the war linger as the survivors seek answers for their loss.

“Today, we mark the ninth anniversary of the end of the war in Sri Lanka. The war – which lasted over 26 years – resulted in immeasurable injuries, loss of life, and displacement. The wounds of this war linger as the survivors seek answers for their loss, including family members and loved ones who have disappeared,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that over the past nine years, he has met many Tamil-Canadians personally affected by the war and their stories are a solemn reminder of the need to attain lasting peace and true reconciliation.

“I reiterate my call to the Government of Sri Lanka to establish a process of accountability that has the trust and confidence of the survivors. Canada offers its full support to the Government of Sri Lanka and those working to ensure that efforts towards reconciliation, non-recurrence, peace, and justice on the island are realized, and that international and domestic commitments on accountability, transitional justice, and ending impunity are met,” he said.

The Canadian Prime Minister extended his deepest sympathy to Canadians of Tamil descent, and all victims of the armed conflict and their families.

He also invited all Canadians to take time to recognize the important contributions that Tamil-Canadians make to Canada and the adversity they have overcome. (Colombo Gazette)