Colombo Mayor suspends fines charged related to parking meters

Colombo Mayor Rosy Senanayake today decided to suspend fines charged related to parking meters.

Senanayake said that pending council approval she has given instructions to the Commissioner to suspend all fines charged relating to parking meters.

The move comes after complaints were made with regards to the fines charged from drivers.

One driver had told the media he had to pay Rs. 10,120 as a fine for failing to pay Rs.30 at a parking slot in Wellawatte.

The driver claimed he had failed to pay the parking fee as there was no parking officer around at the time. (Colombo Gazette)