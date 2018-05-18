Dipped Products Group posts topline of Rs. 28.5 billion

Dipped Products Group posted a topline growth of 17% recording Rs. 28.5 billion turnover and Rs. 1.2 billion PBT for the year ended 31st March 2018.

The Hand Protection segment contributed Rs. 16 billion to revenue, 11 per cent higher than the previous year.

Mohan Pandithage, Chairman said, “The sector was able to grow its sales consistently across the highly competitive global markets by offering high quality products catering to customer specific needs”. The Company is continuing to focus on driving its operating costs down as well as to grow its industrial supported gloves market share.

Dr. Mahesha Ranasoma, Managing Director, stated, “During the financial year the Company also launched several innovative products into the market and secured several new customers across the global market.” He further stated that “DPL’s Italian marketing subsidiary ICOGUANTI S.p.A contributed significantly to the bottom line of the Hand Protection sector, whilst profits from the manufacturing operations were impacted by steep increase in raw material prices”.

The Plantation segment reported Rs.13 billion in revenue, 25 per cent higher than the previous year. Contribution to PBT from the segment improved to Rs. 811 million with improved commodity prices.

Established in 1976, Dipped Products is one of the leading non-medical rubber glove manufacturers in the world, and accounts for a 5 per cent share of the global market. The company’s products now reach 68 countries.

