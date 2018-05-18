Former Parliamentarian Anuruddha Polgampola granted bail

Former Parliamentarian Anuruddha Polgampola, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) recently over his alleged involvement in the fraud of Rs 8 million, was granted bail by court today.

Polgampola was recently appointed as the new Chairman of the State Timber Corporation but the appointment was later suspended.

The move to suspend him followed several concerns raised over his appointment.

Polgampola had received his letter of appointment from President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s Official Residence on May 4 after which the appointment was withdrawn. (Colombo Gazette)