Hemas Hospital Thalawathugoda Laboratory receives prestigious ISO 15189:2012 Accreditation

Achieving yet another important milestone for Sri Lanka’s leading private hospitals multi-chain, Hemas Hospital Thalawathugoda Laboratory recently obtained the ISO15189:2012 certification.

Aimed at standardizing the quality and competence of clinical laboratories around the world, ISO 15189:2012 also known as the ‘Gold Standard’ – is a universal seal of quality that can have a profound influence on safety, reliability and efficiency of a clinical laboratory. Hemas Hospital Thalawathugoda Laboratory has been awarded the IS0 15189:2012 Accreditation for more than 100 medical testing to date. This unique achievement has given the laboratory a superior edge over the rest of the healthcare providers in the region.

“We aspire to provide the best clinical outcomes in the medical industry by adopting strong clinical standards and supported by passionate, well-trained, committed and motivated staff. Our philosophy will be to have an uncompromising commitment to provide the best customer experience to all patients who patronize our hospitals and laboratories in an ultra-clean and modern environment,” said Dr. Rohan Sugathadasa, Director Laboratory of Hemas Hospitals.

“We are fortunate to have a young and vibrant medical staff in laboratory medicine that is highly motivated and committed to excellence in customer service. There are good standard of pathology practice in Sri Lanka, with a major emphasis on diagnostic excellence, proficiency and accreditation.”

With the ISO1589 accreditation, Hemas Hospital Thalawathugoda will have a new facelift as the certification enhances the image of the hospital as an internationally-recognized entity through Quality Assurance and Management Systems. While the certification greatly promotes a strong degree of consistency in compliance to medical laboratory laws and legislation – both from an international and national perspective – it also translates Hemas Hospital Thalawathugoda’s capabilities in offering modern laboratory practices that include professionalism and expertise in conduction of medical activities in the labs.

Hemas laboratory facilities offer state-of-the-art ergonomically designed pathology laboratory departments with high reliance on fully automated laboratory features. High dependence on robotics and fully automation, automated barcode specimen handling, automated specimen tracking and humanoid technology will greatly simplify the management and tracking of specimens within the laboratory.

Expressing his comments about the latest achievement, Dr. Lakith Peiris, Managing Director of Hemas Hospitals said, “The ISO15189:2012 accreditation places Hemas Hospital Thalawathugoda Laboratory in the highest position of high quality laboratories in Sri Lanka. While it validates our capacity and capability to perform high quality clinical testing at international standards, the accreditation translates Hemas Hospital Group’s unwavering commitment towards raising the bar of our services and promoting best-in-class healthcare solutions in Sri Lanka. ”

“With this accreditation, Hemas Hospital Thalawathugoda will increase its assurance to all its clients in pinpointing accuracy in all investigations and the use of world class processes, equipment and the service of a highly trained dedicated team of professionals. The certification program is a perfect testament of the laboratory’s efficiency and responsibility for better results and service delivery,” Dr. Peiris stated further.

Hemas Hospital Laboratory chain was the first to introduce and implement a fully automated, diagnostic facility in Sri Lanka which uses bar-coded, automated and interfaced system. Hemas Hospitals pioneered reaching local communities with expert healthcare facilities under the theme of ‘Expert Care, Close at Hand’.

Hemas Hospitals is a subsidiary of Hemas Holdings, one of Sri Lanka’s leading conglomerates with a focus on four key sectors including FMCG, healthcare, transportation and leisure. The diversified conglomerate with over 20 active subsidiaries is organized into five key sectors- FMCG, Healthcare, Transportation, Leisure and Strategic Investments.

The group which commenced operations in 1948 is listed in the Colombo Stock Exchange since 2003. Hemas Hospitals is the first hospital chain in Sri Lanka to be recognized by the prestigious Accreditation body, Australian Council for Healthcare Standards International.