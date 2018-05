IGP promotes 595 sub-inspectors who had not received promotions

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujitha Jayasundara promoted 595 sub-inspectors who had not received promotions over a period of around 14 years.

The Police media unit said that the sub-inspectors were promoted to the rank of Inspector of Police (IP).

Among the sub-inspectors promoted are 56 Women Sub-Inspectors.

The promotions have been made effective 31-5-2016, the Police said. (Colombo Gazette)